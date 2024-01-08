(KRON) — When two teenagers found a plastic box with the lid shut on the side of the road in Santa Clara, they were not expecting to find six puppies inside.

The two friends found the puppies abandoned in the box near Scott Lane Elementary School, Santa Clara Fire officials said. Officials said the two teenage boys drove around to several veterinarian offices finding them all closed before they were able to drop the pups off at the Santa Clara County Fire Station 2.

(Santa Clara County Fire)

Silicon Valley Animal Control was able to get the puppies the care they needed.

Officials said the boys’ deed potentially saved these puppies’ lives since the temperature dropped significantly last night after the sun went down.