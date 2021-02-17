6 San Francisco schools inspected for in-person learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco school district officials went on the defense Wednesday and showed off one of six schools that have been inspected for in-person learning.

This comes as the city attorney pursues a lawsuit meant to force the schools to open back up to students.

San Francisco school district officials brought news cameras inside Sunset Elementary School which was one of six schools recently inspected by the San Francisco Health Department.

Many social distancing markers were on the ground, water fountains were covered up with caution tape, classrooms have a maximum occupancy of 16 people and the teacher’s desk is surrounded by a barrier, with plenty of PPE on hand.

The other schools inspected are Alvarado, Cobb, Glen Park, Lawton and John Muir Elementary.

The superintendent says the effort to reopen schools safely continues.

“We are preparing additional school sites for inspections now. To prepare our schools for reopening, we have inspected the 15,000 windows across 1,600 classrooms,” Dr. Vincent Matthews said.

While the student’s desks are six spaced six feet apart, the children themselves are still a ways away from coming back to learn in person.

A tentative agreement has been reached between the district and the labor unions on part of the plan.

It includes reopening schools when the city is in the red tier if teachers and staff have been vaccinated or wait until the city is in the orange tier to go back without vaccinations.

SFUSD’s superintendent says the very nature of the pandemic is why, despite having been closed for close to an entire year, there is still no date for when these classrooms will have children inside.

“We don’t have a day for when vaccines are going to be here, we don’t have a day for, as you know we are still in the purple, so we don’t have a date for when we move out of the purple to the red. You are asking for the date, we don’t set the date, it’s the virus that actually sets the date,” Matthews said.

There is still a lot to hammer out with the union, such as what will the school day look like, how many days will be in-person learning, or will it be full days or half days.

They say they can’t reveal all of the details of the negotiations but we do know that they are meeting with the teachers union every day this week.

Meanwhile, the city attorney’s lawsuit against the district and the school board is going forward.

He’s filed a preliminary injunction to try and force the schools back open. A court date has been set for March 22nd.