SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Six women are at large after robbing a victim in the Tenderloin overnight Friday, according to the San Francisco Police Department. A woman was robbed in front of a liquor store around 3 a.m. near Eddy Street and Leavenworth Street.

The six suspects, who police say are Black women between the age of 25 and 30, allegedly beat the victim and stole her handbag, wallet and phone, SFPD said. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say what specific liquor store the alleged robbery happened. As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available.