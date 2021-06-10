6 women rescued from multiple brothels busted in the South Bay

MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — A married couple from the South Bay has been charged with pimping and pandering after authorities found multiple brothels and rescued six victims.

The two suspects allegedly operated several brothels throughout Santa Clara County, the district attorney’s office and Milpitas Police Department said.

The arrests of 57-year-old David Davies and his wife, 38-year-old Larong Hu, comes after a two-year investigation that started in December 2019.

After finding the first alleged brothel in Milpitas, authorities said they found more in San Jose and Palo Alto, and rescued six female victims. They also seized nearly two million dollars after executing the search warrants.

The women were provided services through Community Solutions, which provides support for human trafficking victims, police said.

The 24/7 National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888. People can also text the hotline with ‘233733’ in the message to initiate an online chat.