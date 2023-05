(KRON) — The Antioch Police Department is searching for a 6-year-old boy who was reported missing on Thursday.

Ryan Chen was last seen at Marsh Elementary School, located at 2304 G Street. He was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and a backpack. Police included pictures of him (below).

Image from the Antioch Police Department. Image from the Antioch Police Department.

Ryan is Asian, 3-foot-3, 45 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or (925) 778-2441.