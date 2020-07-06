6-year-old boy fatally shot in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Police say a 6-year-old boy was killed in a San Francisco shooting that left another person wounded.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 1200 block of Ingalls St. in the Bayview neighborhood around 10:44 p.m. on Saturday. They found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.
The young victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Another victim, an adult male, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound described as non-life-threatening.
There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.
