6-year-old boy fatally shot in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Police say a 6-year-old boy was killed in a San Francisco shooting that left another person wounded.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 1200 block of Ingalls St. in the Bayview neighborhood around 10:44 p.m. on Saturday. They found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

The young victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Another victim, an adult male, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound described as non-life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.

