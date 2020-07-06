6-year-old boy killed in 4th of July shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 6-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday night in San Francisco.
It happened in the Bayview neighborhood on the corner of Inglass Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A man was also shot and sent to the hospital. He is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.
