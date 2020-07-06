Live Now
6-year-old boy killed in 4th of July shooting in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 6-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday night in San Francisco.

It happened in the Bayview neighborhood on the corner of Inglass Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A man was also shot and sent to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police.

