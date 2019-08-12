6-year-old boy killed in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting laid to rest

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – The youngest victim of a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival who loved comic books and listening to romantic ballads by his favorite artist has been laid to rest.

About 300 friends and family of 6-year-old Stephen Romero remembered the boy Monday as a happy and outgoing kid who loved to dress up as Batman and listen to The Weeknd.

A small, open white casket was placed at the front of a San Jose auditorium and flanked by enlarged photos of the boy with a quick smile and wreaths of flowers, including one with a Batman logo.

The boy was later buried at a San Jose cemetery.

It was the last memorial service for the three people killed when a gunman opened fire on July 28 at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival.