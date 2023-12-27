(KRON) — A six-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound he suffered on Christmas, the Mountain View Police Department said. The gunshot wound was to the boy’s lower body, and police believe he will make a full recovery.

MVPD responded to the 900 block of Clark Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. for the shooting. The child and a man were found with gunshot wounds. The adult victim also was shot in his lower body and is expected to survive.

An MVPD investigation revealed that shots were fired into the home before the suspect(s) ran away.

As of Wednesday, there are no suspects identified. Detectives are working on the case, and a possible motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to email josh.gould@mountainview.gov. Spanish speakers can email angelica.espitia@mountainview.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (650) 903-6618.