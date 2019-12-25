6-year-old in critical condition following Vallejo shooting on Christmas Eve

Video: Vallejo Crime and Safety

VALLEJO (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department responded to the report of shots fired in Vallejo on Christmas Eve, according to authorities.

15-20 shots were reported, and video shows cars in the neighborhood with bullet holes.

When officers arrived to the scene of Ohio Street and Mariposa Street, they found evidence of a shooting but weren’t able to locate a victim.

Officers soon learned that a child had been taken to a local hospital.

Detectives responded to assist with the investigation. They discovered that a 6-year-old was on Ohio Street with family members celebrating the holidays when shots were fired.

The child was shot in the torso and is currently in critical condition.

No additional details are available at this time, check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Schillinger at (707) 648-4278 or Detective Rosa at (707) 651-7146.