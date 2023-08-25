(KRON) — The accused killer of 6-year-old Jordan Cam Walker is behind bars Friday in San Jose.

Nathan Addison was booked into jail with no bail less than 24 hours ago, Santa Clara County inmate records show. Investigators confirmed to KRON4 that he is a prime suspect.

Jordan’s grandfather told KRON4 that investigators notified him of the arrest. Addison is Jordan’s uncle. The grandfather, Morian Walker, explained, “He’s my daughter’s half-brother.”

Addison is slated to make his first court appearance Friday for arraignment in the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice.

On August 4, Jordan and Jordan’s great-grandmother were found dead inside their San Jose apartment on Parkmoor Avenue. Both victims had been stabbed to death, police said.

Nathan Addison’s mugshot was released by the San Jose Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide. (Mugshot via SJPD)

The grisly double homicide scene was traumatizing for even veteran San Jose Police Department detectives, police said. The name of Jordan’s great-grandmother has not been released by law enforcement officials.

Morian Walker, who was very close with Jordan, said he had not seen, nor talked to, Addison in about 20 years.

The last time Jordan talked to his grandfather was just a few days before his violent death. During a FaceTime video call, Jordan told his grandfather, “I love you, I can’t wait to go swimming.”

Jordan Cam Walker (Image via GoFundMe)

News of the arrest comes at a time when Jordan’s mother and father are still struggling with immense grief, loss, and emotions. A GoFundMe page is raising money for grief counseling services, as well as cover costs of a funeral held at a San Jose church last week.

Jordan wanted to be just like his athletic parents. “He couldn’t wait to start training, workout, and play soccer with his mom,” the grandfather said. “This was a life taken too soon. Four generations are grieving this tragic loss.”

The San Jose Police Department remains tight-lipped about their case. No motive behind the double killings has been released so far by investigators.

Police said of Addison’s arrest, “On August 23, 2023, SJPD patrol officers, diligently conducting patrol checks, located the suspect in San Jose and took him into custody.”

A spokesperson for the district attorney said charges will be filed against Addison Friday, and more information will be released by prosecutors following Addison’s 1:30 p.m. court appearance.

This breaking news story will be updated.