SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sixty percent of the homeless people offered shelter in November refused it, according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed. In November, the city’s Street Outreach encampment workers offered shelter to 350 people, Breed said.

Of those, 213 people refused shelter and 117 accepted it.

November was actually an improvement over the previous month, according to Mayor Breed. In a thread posted to X, formerly Twitter, Breed said that in October, 65% of those contacted at encampments refused shelter. In September, 60% refused.

“This is why enforcing our laws is important,” said Mayor Breed. “Our laws are for the health and safety of everyone. There are public safety challenges around encampments. There are threats of fire. We lead with compassion, but when we have resources — and we do — we need people to accept help.”

Specific examples cited by Mayor Breed included an encampment at 15th Street and Julian Avenue where only four out of 14 people contacted accepted shelter. At another encampment at Larkin and Willow streets, 19 people were encountered and eight accepted shelter.

“Our outreach workers will keep offering shelter, and with the addition of 300 more beds we’ve just opened, we have even more help to offer,” Breed said. “We are continuing to help people exit homelessness with financial assistance, relocation support, and housing options.”

Mayor Breed said the city is also adding more ways to “compel people into treatment,” including new conservatorship laws.

“We have to get more people to accept help because more and more the challenges on our streets are about the deadly drugs ruining people’s lives and hurting our neighborhoods,” Breed said.