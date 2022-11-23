LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 60-year-old Livermore woman has been reported missing by her family, police announced Wednesday.

Cindi Robinson was last seen in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard in Livermore at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Her dog was found Friday night at around 11:30 p.m. near 1700 Paseo Laguna Seco, the Livermore Police Department said.

LPD said Robinson is 5-foot-2 with brown hair and blue eyes. She does not have a working cell phone and may be experiencing a “mental health emergency,” LPD said.

Anyone who sees or hears from Robinson is asked to call Livermore police at (925) 371-4987.