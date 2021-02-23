60-year-old man attacked, robbed of wheelchair in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco police are searching for suspects accused of attacking a man before robbing him of his electric wheelchair.

The 60-year-old victim was approached by four unknown suspects who allegedly made comments about the wheelchair before starting to attack him.

The violent assault happened on Wednesday, February 17th at 9 p.m. on Mary Street in the Mission.

One suspect hit the victim’s face, another dragged him out of his chair, and another threw him onto the street, according to police reports.

While one kicked the man, another proceeded to take the wheelchair and drive it down Mary Street towards Mission Street.

San Francisco Police Searching for Wheelchair Robbery Suspects https://t.co/93AtZFHwWU pic.twitter.com/bwlvO5x3wt — SFPD SouthernStation (@SFPDSouthern) February 23, 2021

After the robbery, the victim had to crawl back home.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444