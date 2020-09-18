62 coronavirus cases reported at Sonoma County preschools, childcare centers

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Sonoma County has revealed that they are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak at a number of schools and daycare centers, according to the county health officer.

Dr. Sundari Mase says over the past six months, 62 people have been infected in 13 preschools and daycares, including:

25 children

27 of their family members

10 workers at the preschools

There have been a total of three clusters with five or more cases, which includes an ongoing cluster that has 30 plus cases.

Mase says the source of those 30 plus infections appears to be a single child. That cluster has at least 11 contacts pending.

This daycare facility was forced to close for a two-week period on September 3.

The affected preschools and childcare centers have not been named, though health officials say two facilities are in North county, seven in Central county, and two in East county.

Nine elementary, middle, or high school facilities have been mentioned in the investigations, Mase says. While these schools are currently in distance learning, there have been a total of 16 students, two staff, and 15 family members infected.

No hospitalizations have been reported at this time.

Latest Stories