62 people at San Francisco senior facility test positive for coronavirus

Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new report shows that more than 60 people at a senior care facility in San Francisco’s Japantown tested positive for coronavirus.

The report, issued by the California Department of Public Health, reveals that 36 residents and 26 employees at the Central Gardens Convalescent Hospital on Ellis Street tested positive.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

