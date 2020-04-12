63-year-old Antioch grandma killed after brick crashes through car windshield

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A tragic turn of events in the East Bay.

A 63-year-old grandmother from Antioch was killed after a brick crashed through the windshield of the car she was riding in Friday night.

CHP says the 63-year-old woman was in the car with her grandchildren.

The suspect is no where to be found.

A family was driving northbound on State Route 242 around 9:30 p.m. on Friday when a brick crashed through the windshield, hitting a grandmother at the front passenger seat.

“The driver hears instant crashing noise, looks over, sees his grandmother struggling to breathe and she becomes unconscious,” CHP Officer Brandon Correia said.

The family was in a grey 2004 Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver, the 63-year-old woman’s 20-year-old grandson, pulled over and called 911.

CHP and first responders arrived but the woman died at the scene.

CHP found a brick in the area, that may have came barreling down from one of the overpasses near State Route 4.

“There’s other bricks and debris over at these over crossings,” Officer Correia said. “It has led us to an investigation to think that maybe it came from this area.”

CHP says two other children were in the backseat — 11 and 13 year old girls.

The family was presumably on their way home to Antioch.

CHP is looking for anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

The driver and the children were not hurt.

The name of woman who died is not being released at this time.

