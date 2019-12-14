63-year-old man in wheelchair hit, killed by car in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) – A 63-year-old man in a wheelchair has died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night in Concord, according to the police department.

Around 9:34 p.m. police received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian collision near the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Parkside Drive.

The car was driving eastbound on Willow Pass Road when it collided with a man in a wheelchair who was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released at this time.

The 31-year-old woman from Antioch who was driving the car remained on the scene and police say she was cooperating.

Authorities say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The intersection was closed for about three hours on Friday night.

No other details have been released as an investigation continues.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact authorities at (925) 671-5096.