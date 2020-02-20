65 drug arrests made in one week in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s been a very busy week in the Tenderloin neighborhood of San Francisco.

Officers say at least 65 drug arrests have been made in the last week and in just two hours on Wednesday night, police made eight additional arrests.

On Monday, they used the drug Narcan four times to save people who had overdosed.

Police and experts say fatal drug overdoses are actually on the rise in the city.

The numbers rose in 2018 and continued to rise in 2019.

A woman who lives in the Tenderloin actually carries drugs with her that will treat overdoses.

“Meth and the fentanyl they’re smoking it like it’s going out of style,” Guy said.

Caressa Guy has seen people overdose right in front of her in San Francisco.

It’s why she now carries around medicine used to save people during an OD.

“This is the Narcan kit with the needles,” Guy said.

San Francisco police say it has been a very busy week.

Within 10 hours on Monday, officers say they used Narcan to save four individuals in the Tenderloin District.

On Tuesday, detectives say they intercepted a backpack with these items inside – 5 ounces of heroin, cocaine, meth, and fentanyl.

Also on Tuesday, five suspected dealers were arrested and linked to having seven ounces of those exact drugs.

Experts say overdoses are turning fatal because it’s hard to tell these drugs apart.

“Fentanyl looks a lot like cocaine or methamfetamine and sometimes it’s stamped as pills,” an expert says.

The reason Guy carries the Narcan is since it’s so bad that she’s seen some refuse to let others use their life-saving drugs in emergency situations.

San Francisco officers tell KRON4 they are locking up a good number of these drug dealers but many of those dealers aren’t considered violent so they are released in a matter of days.

