65% of Sonoma County residents have already voted

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In Sonoma County, 65% of registered voters have already cast their ballots.

In-person voting kicked off this weekend.

Election staff applauded Isaac Lopez — a newly naturalized citizen from Bolivia, South America who never had the opportunity to vote before.

“I’m very happy to have my vote now,” Lopez said. “I’m very excited, I hope my vote helps for a better life.”

The Santa Rosa resident says he wants a good future for the new generation

He casted his ballot sunday afternoon with his daughter by his side, Vickie Loewen and her son Ryan also voted early.

“It feels great,” Loewen said.

The indoor voting site is stocked with hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, masks, plexiglas and reminders to social distance.

Voting by mail was encouraged due to COVID-19, but the process is not new for Loewen.

“I always had the mail ins, I always waited until the end and then I have to drop it off anyway so I’m just doing the same thing,” Loewen said.

As of Sunday, more than 196,000 ballots have been received in Sonoma County. That’s 65% of registered voters.

In person voting locations opened on Saturday in the county.

“We had 72 voters yesterday (Saturday), 42 today who voted live ballots, we had about 110 drop offs vote by mail ballots,” Elections inspector Elsa Frick said.

With just two days left to vote, long lines are anticipated especially on Election Day.

“We have 10 clerks here helping out,” Frick said. “We’ll have a lot of experience with this new method hopefully we’ll have three, four straight days of it and hopefully we’ll be prepared.”>

At Sonoma County’s Registrar of Voters office, it’s a one stop shop with a 24 hour drive thru ballot drop box.

Residents can hand deliver mail in ballots or vote in person.

The 30 in-person voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday Election Day.

Sonoma County voters may vote at any of the voting locations available.

