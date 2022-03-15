SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 66-year-old male was arrested by South San Francisco police in a stabbing, the department stated via Facebook.

The stabbing occurred on the 10 block of Lewis Avenue, the Facebook post stated.

“Once on the scene, it was determined the 66-year-old male suspect out of South San Francisco stabbed the victim after engaging in an altercation where he tried to kill the victim,” the post stated. “The victim sustained a stab wound to their left shoulder and was quickly transported to San Francisco General Hospital for medical treatment. Officers arrested the suspect and booked them into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.”

The suspect was not identified.