66-year-old Gilroy man dies from COVID-19; ‘Nobody saw this coming’ family says

GILROY, Calif., (KRON) — As health officials learn more about the novel coronavirus the death toll in the Bay Area continues to rise. On Tuesday, a 66-year-old Gilroy man passed after testing positive for COVID-19.

Gary Young of Gilroy went to the emergency room on Mar. 3 to treat a cough he had been dealing with for a month the family said.

He was sent home only to return to his doctor two days later on Mar. 5 but this time was advised to head back to the emergency room.

A few days later Young was taken to a hospital in Gilroy due to breathing complications and passed away. It was only then that Young found out he tested positive for COVID-19.

“He was just a great man with a big heart,” Young’s daughter Stacey Silva said.

At this time the family is unsure how exactly Young contracted the virus but express that he was was known to be a friendly person and may have contracted the coronavirus from someone else.

“My dad is the friendlies guy I’ve ever known,” Silva said. “He would walk up to anybody and just shake their hand.”

With the shelter-in-place order in effect the family is forced to wait to offer Young proper funeral services. With health officials urging the public to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus Young’s loved one will have to wait to say a proper goodbye.

“I lost my dad,” Silva said. “People don’t take this seriously until it hits home for them … and it hit home for me”

The family urges the public to follow the directions of public health officials in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus before it is too late.

“Nobody saw this coming,” Silva said. “The reason I decided to come out and tell my dads story is so nobody else has to feel this pain.”

The family tells KRON 4 that Young did suffer from diabetes.

