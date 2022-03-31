OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 66-year-old man was killed by a driver in Oakland’s Chinatown. It happened earlier this month on Alice Street near 8th Street.

Surveillance video shows a 66-year-old man getting hit by a van. He died days later from his injuries.

“Hopefully we can seek justice for the family,” Carl Chan said.

Carl Chan, the Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President, says the victim is Chi Ho Leung. He is helping the victim’s family find answers.

“We’re trying our best to piece this all together and finding out exactly what happened,” Chan said.

It was March 18 on Alice Street near 8th Street around 6:30 p.m. – Moments before the crash two people get out of the van to flag down two police vehicles.

A minute later Leung could be seen walking back to his truck. The blue van pulled up behind him, then struck. The van remained on the scene. First responders and police arrive shortly after the crash.

The Oakland Police Department says it appears it started as a disagreement between the two parties.

Chan says Leung volunteered in the community. Chan describes what happened to be an isolated incident and wants the public to know volunteers and police are working to keep Chinatown safe.

“They’re doing a lot of work and patrolling Chinatown,” Chan said. “We’re trying our best in our community truly to keep everyone safe, especially our seniors.”

Oakland police are expected to release more details about the crash on Friday.