OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A 66-year-old woman was pushed to the ground and kicked repeatedly in the head in Oakland on Wednesday evening. The assault happened near the MacArthur BART Station.

Police say two suspects stole the woman’s purse, phone, and shopping bag.

“It’s shocking because I walk here all the time for my lunch. It’s definitely scary,” said Nancy Fernandez, who works in the neighborhood.

Fernandez was shocked after hearing about the robbery and bearing on 40th Street near Clarke Street near her daily walking route.

“For me it’s safe. A lot of my co-workers do talk about, ‘Oh be careful. Don’t walk.’ But for me so far it’s been safe, so it is scary something like that happened,” Fernandez said.

According to Oakland police, just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the woman was walking alone when she was pushed to the ground and kicked in the head repeatedly by two suspects who then stole her belongings, The suspects then got back in a car and drove away.

“I don’t know what to say. You have to always be on your guard. It’s just sad how Oakland’s changed like this,” said resident Jonathan Moon.

Neighbors describe the area as pedestrian-friendly given its proximity to the Temescal neighborhood, which is full of vibrant bars and restaurants on Telegraph Avenue.

Moon owns property nearby where the violent attack happened.

“The fact is it has gotten worse. You know the mayors of the city can complain all they want, but it has gotten worse and that’s a fact,” he said.

Crime statistics from Oakland police do show a jump in robberies, car thefts and break-ins in 2023. In the meantime, anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Oakland police.