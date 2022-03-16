SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In 12 weeks San Francisco voters will decide whether or not San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin should be removed from office.

Now, a new poll commissioned by Boudin recall supporters say 68% would vote ‘yes’ in the election.

Backers of the recall hired EMC Research President Ruth Bernstein to conduct the poll.

“San Franciscans clearly have a strong opinion about how they feel about him,” Bernstein said. “The structure of this poll we make sure we are getting independent results, there is no benefit to the campaign of not getting good results.”

The survey of 800 likely voters found:

73% somewhat or strongly disagreed with the statement Boudin “is keeping San Francisco safe.”

69% somewhat or strongly disagree Boudin “does what is best for the community.”

51% somewhat or strongly disagreed Boudin is “honest and trustworthy.”

61% somewhat or strongly agree Boudin “is responsible for rising crime rates in San Francisco.”

Voters believe Boudin is not keeping the city safe aside from his legislative actions.

“They are not just very upset about these abstract these policy issues, they are very upset about whether they are safe about the thing which motivates people to vote for or against people which is how is this administration impacting my daily life,” elections law professor Jessica Levinson said.

Levinson teaches election and constitutional law at Loyota Law School. She says the if the poll is accurate, Boudin has an uphill battle ahead and it may be impossible to reverse the numbers.

“I don’t know he has time to reverse them in part because it seems what people are upset about is that he his delivering on campaign promises and this is what happens when you deliver on those promises so I am not sure he wants to change course and say maybe we went to far too fast,” Levinson said.

The recall election is on June 7, 2022, the same day as the California primary election.

A simple majority can make the recall successful, officials say.

If the recall is successful, the mayor will appoint a new district attorney to finish out the term.