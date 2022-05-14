SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes.

The suspects, identified as Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of various crimes including vehicle theft, firearms trafficking, insurance fraud, money laundering and criminal profiteering, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the individuals had various roles within the criminal organization to obtain illicit funds from stolen or embezzled property. The syndicate also established and operated a non-profit organization to launder illicit funds.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, along with other state and federal law enforcement agencies, executed several search warrants on Tuesday at residences and businesses in San Mateo and San Francisco counties.

In addition to the arrests, law enforcement seized more than 30 vehicles and motorcycles, more than $30,000 in U.S. currency, five illegal firearms, large quantities of narcotics and marijuana possessed with the intent to distribute, documentation associated with numerous fraud and grand theft crimes, personal banking and business accounts and more than $40,000 in confirmed stolen property.

