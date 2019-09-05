7 Bay Area bridges to go cashless

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Changes are coming to the way you pay to cross 7 state-owned bridges in the Bay Area.

There will be no more cash lanes and toll takers.

It will all be replaced by the FasTrak system.

Officials said this is being done to increase safety, decrease delays in the area, lower vehicle emissions, and integrate more efficient tolling.

Those who don’t transition to the FasTrak system will be able to just go through the toll and get a bill in the mail to be paid.

Wednesday’s vote to pass the resolution starts the 5-year process of transitioning to an entirely electronic system.

