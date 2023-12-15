(KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a condominium complex in Saratoga on Friday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department announced on X. Around 11:58 a.m., multiple condominium units in the area of Stoneridge Drive had been affected by the blaze.

Seven people were displaced due to the fire. One firefighter sustained a minor injury, officials said.

However, county officials said no residents were home during the fire. Santa Clara County Fire Department did not specify if the seven displaced people lived at or near the complex.

Photos of the scene of the fire can be viewed below.

It is unknown how the fire started. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.