7 Fremont residents fined $1,000 in Santa Cruz for violating shelter in place orders

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Shelter in place orders are in effect across California to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

City officials are now finding their own ways to enforce orders.

Several police departments warned the public that citations would be given out to those not following shelter in place and social distancing orders.

Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills said his department arrested a group of people for violating shelter in place orders.

According to a tweet sent out by Mills, seven Fremont residents visited Santa Cruz to get some drinks. Each person was given a $1,000 ticket for shelter in place violations.

7 visitors came from Fremont to get some “essential” drinks. Essentially, they were all given $1,000 tickets for SIP violations. If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket. #shelterinyourowntown @SantaCruzPolice #OneTeamOneTown pic.twitter.com/b5Y2NQwies — Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) April 11, 2020

“If you are not from Santa Cruz and you put our community at risk, you will get a ticket,” Mills said in the tweet.

Latest News Headlines: