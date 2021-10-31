7 hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — Seven people were taken to hospitals after two cars collided at the intersection of Willow Pass Road and Port Chicago Highway in Concord shortly after midnight on Oct. 31, Concord police said in a press release.

One car was going northbound on Port Chicago Highway, and another was going westbound on Willow Pass Road before the two cars collided.

The intersection between the two roads were closed for about three hours, according to police.

Three victims were transported to hospitals via a helicopter while the other four were taken in an ambulance — all seven suffered injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.