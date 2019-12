SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Seven people are reportedly hurt after a multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco Tuesday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the crash happened near Lake Merced Boulevard and John Muir Drive.

At this time authorities said injuries are ranging from “minor to moderate.”

Three ambulances have been called to the scene.

People are advised to avoid the area and expect major delays.

Vehicle collsion with 7 Patients (Multi- Casualty Incident) Lake Merced at John Muir injuries reported to be minor to moderate 3 ambulances and Rescue vehicles on scene AVOID AREA EXPECT DELAYS pic.twitter.com/NO2JaR8KQp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 17, 2019

