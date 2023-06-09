One of seven men arrested in a child sex sting operation is handcuffed. (Brentwood Police Department)

(KRON) — Seven men were arrested during a sting operation launched by the Contra Costa County Internet Crimes Against Children task force last week.

“Operation Spring Cleaning” was a sting “targeting adults who were seeking to meet minors for sex,” the Brentwood Police Department wrote. The primary goal of the sting was to identify, find, and help children who had been victimized by sexual predators.

The seven arrested men were identified by police as:

Nhouel Dulay, 29, of Oakley

Michael Patterson, 42, of Brentwood

Jeffrey Pallesen, 43, of Stockton

Carlos Vera, 25, of Brentwood

Edward Stinson, 21, of Merced

Robert Stearns, 54, of San Ramon

Randall Alston, 29, of Berkeley

All seven suspects remain in custody this week pending preliminary hearings.

Fifteen law enforcement agencies participated in “Operation Spring Cleaning” and executed eight search warrants. Brentwood police wrote, “Our agency remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our community and would like to thank all of the participating agencies for their contributions last week in combatting child exploitation.”

A men arrested in the sting operation is lead away in handcuffs. (Image courtesy Brentwood Police Department)

While searching the suspects’ homes, the ICAC Task Force seized 40 illegal firearms, 39 electronic devices, and five vehicles.

The ICAC program helps state and local law enforcement agencies develop an effective response to technology-facilitated child sexual exploitation and internet crimes against children. The program includes forensic and investigative services, training, technical assistance, victim services, and community education.