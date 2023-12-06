SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A retail store on the 1500 block of Polk Street has been hit hard by rampant shoplifting this year. San Francisco Police Department officers conducted a blitz operation on Tuesday to catch thieves in the act and hold shoplifters accountable, police said.

The store was chosen “due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the store was experiencing,” SFPD wrote.

Seven men, most of whom live within the city, were busted by officers, according to SFPD. They were identified as:

Ryan Robinson, 36, of San Francisco, was cited for petty theft. Jesus Rasheim Robinson, 30, of San Francisco, was cited for petty theft. John Delcollado, 39, of San Francisco, was cited for petty theft. Ahmad Shabazz, 35, of San Francisco, was cited for petty theft. Blake Ferrell, 34, of San Francisco was arrested for an outstanding warrant. Ian Fraser, 26, was arrested for a warrant issued in San Mateo County. Jacob Johnston, 25, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

The SFPD did not specify which store was the location of the arrests. Officers seized property that was stolen Tuesday and returned the items to the store.

Police wrote, “The SFPD will continue to conduct these operations throughout San Francisco in the hopes of reducing thefts that are targeting our businesses.”