$7 million 5/5 Powerball ticket sold in Bay Area

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – We’ve got a winner!

Someone is $7 million richer after matching 5 numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot.

California Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Food Maxx store located at 699 Lewelling Boulevard in San Leandro.

The ticket is worth $7,054,356.

No one matched all 5 numbers plus the Powerball, so there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw.

That means the jackpot gets even bigger for the next draw.

There were a total 46,094 winning tickets in Wednesday night’s draw.

