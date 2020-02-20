Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

$7 million 5/5 Powerball ticket sold in Bay Area

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) – We’ve got a winner!

Someone is $7 million richer after matching 5 numbers in Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot.

California Lottery said the winning ticket was sold at the Food Maxx store located at 699 Lewelling Boulevard in San Leandro.

The ticket is worth $7,054,356.

No one matched all 5 numbers plus the Powerball, so there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw.

That means the jackpot gets even bigger for the next draw.

There were a total 46,094 winning tickets in Wednesday night’s draw.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News