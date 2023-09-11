A suspected DUI driver flipped this car and crashed into several trees. (Image courtesy PPD)

(KRON) — Petaluma police arrested seven drivers on suspicion of DUI within the past four days.

The most recent arrest happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a Jack In The Box restaurant at 837 East Washington Street. A citizen reported that a woman was possibly drunk behind the wheel of a work truck with a company name printed on the door.

Police identified the driver as Tammy Miniaci-Pheifer, 52, of San Rafael.

“Officers learned that Miniaci-Pheifer was not the registered owner of the vehicle and was unable to provide a sensible explanation of why she was driving the vehicle. The owner of the company did not know Miniaci-Pheifer and told officers she did not have permission to drive the vehicle,” the Petaluma Police Department wrote.

Officers said they discovered that Miniaci-Pheifer stole the work truck in Novato. She was also under the influence from a combination of alcohol and drugs, according to PPD.

Miniaci-Pheifer was booked into a Sonoma County jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, and DUI.

Five more DUI arrests happened between 4 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday while six Petaluma Police Department officers were assigned to a “DUI Saturation Patrol.” PPD wrote, “These officers were specifically patrolling and looking for impaired drivers. Officers arrested five drivers for driving under the influence.”

The seventh arrest happened at 10:30 p.m. Thursday when a suspected drunk driver flipped a car and crashed into several trees. The driver was trapped inside the mangled car, and had to be extricated by Petaluma firefighters with Jaws of Life equipment.

Police identified the driver as Htein Win, of Oakland.

(Image courtesy Petaluma Police Department)

“As officers were investigating the collision, they located a large amount of alcohol in the vehicle, and noticed objective signs of alcohol intoxication coming from Win,” PPD wrote. Police released photographs of 11 Hennessy bottles that were allegedly found in Win’s car.

Win’s driver’s license was already suspended for a previous DUI, according to police. Win was treated at a hospital for moderate injuries before he was arrested on new DUI charges.