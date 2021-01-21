7-year-old bicyclist killed in Milpitas hit-and-run

MILPITAS (BCN) – One suspect is in custody and one remains at large in connection with a stolen vehicle that struck and killed a 7-year-old child riding a bicycle Monday afternoon, Milpitas police said.

An officer initially spotted the 2015 Lexus R35 SUV going westbound on East Calaveras Boulevard east of North Park Victoria Drive.

The SUV had been reported stolen in San Jose and identified in an armed robbery.

No pursuit was initiated when the SUV made a right turn onto northbound North Park Victoria Drive and sped away, but a short time later a responding officer reported that it had struck a child riding a bicycle in the intersection of North Park Victoria and Kennedy drives, then and continued northbound.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the young child’s family and our community. We are all deeply impacted by the senseless and tragic loss of life.https://t.co/AZw17gg2GS pic.twitter.com/EGykgejDQq — Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) January 20, 2021

Officers and paramedics tended to the child, who was hospitalized with critical injuries. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect vehicle was located at the intersection of North Park Victoria Drive and Nicklaus Avenue, where the driver, identified as 36-year-old Kristalinna Pacheco of San Jose, attempted to flee but was taken into custody.

A passenger inside the SUV took the wheel and sped off, with officers maintaining a pursuit on Interstate Highway 680 into Fremont before terminating the chase.

The 2015 Lexus R35 SUV was located empty on Tuesday in Newark and was towed to the Milpitas Police Department for evidence processing.

The identity of the second suspect, described as a man of with blond hair, remains unknown.

Pacheco was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide, hit-and-run causing injury/death, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call Milpitas police at (408) 586-2400. Information can be given anonymously at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website.