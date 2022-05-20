FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 7-year-old bicyclist was killed after a traffic collision Friday afternoon in Fremont, police said in a Nixle alert. The collision happened on Montrose Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

The driver stopped after the collision and remained on scene as officers arrive, according to police. First responders took the child to the hospital where hospital staff attended to the child, but the kid passed away.

Police said traffic is being diverted from the area and will likely last into Saturday morning. Authorities will continue to investigate the incident. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.