7-year-old boy dies after being hit by fence on playground at San Rafael school

SAN RAFAEL (KRON) — A 7-year-old boy died on the playground at San Rafael elementary school Thursday after being hit by a rolling chain link fence gate, the Marin County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

The incident happened at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday at Mark Day School, a private school.

The sheriff’s department said that the fence “became dislodged from its mounting points and fell to the ground,” before hitting the boy.

The child then became unconscious, authorities said.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the student.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Department identified the boy as a 7-year-old Greenbrae resident.

The cause of his death is still being investigated.

“The Marin County Sheriff’s Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offers our sincerest condolences and best wishes to the family and friends affected by this tragedy,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

