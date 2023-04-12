(KRON) — A 7-year-old received a mini dirt bike for Christmas. Unfortunately, the bike was stolen from the boy on his birthday after two residential burglaries in Livermore earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the Livermore Police Department (LPD) got the bike back Wednesday and returned it to its rightful owner. Police said the first thing the boy did was ride the bike in LPD’s parking lot (video above).

You can’t see it through his helmet, but the 7-year-old was all smiles once he was reunited with his beloved bike.

(Livermore Police Department) (Livermore Police Department)

The boy’s bike was among the items stolen in two home burglaries on Brisa Street in late January and early February, Livermore police said. A suspect, 55-year-old David Herrera, was arrested last week on April 5 at his Tracy home for burglary, felony possession of stolen property and drug charges.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Herrera is also linked to a January burglary in Pleasanton where $4,000 worth of items were stolen, according to Livermore police.