(KRON) — A 7-year-old child broke their leg in a hit-and-run crash while trick-or-treating in Berkeley on Tuesday, the Berkeley Police Department confirmed.

The crash happened on the 1200 block of Derby Street at 6:24 p.m. Police said the child and their mother were trick-or-treating when the mother stepped onto the street and the child was struck by a car.

The child is in stable condition, police said. The car fled the scene and has not been spotted by police. It was described as a “dark-colored compact car” by Berkeley PD.