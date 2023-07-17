(KRON) — At least 70 shots were fired outside a party hosted by a restaurant in downtown Antioch Saturday, police said. A 45-year-old Antioch man was killed in the melee on H Street. Two women were also shot, but they are expected to survive, police said Monday.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting near Monica’s Riverview, a restaurant and bar at 1 Street. The shooting happened after several hundred people were partying, singing, and dancing at an afterhours event called “RNB and Chill,” according to the Antioch Police Department and party guests.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. when tensions boiled over between party guests, police said.

“Detectives learned Monica’s hosted an afterhours party (RnB and Chill), which per witnesses, had several hundred people in attendance. During the event, several patrons began to exchange words, which led to a physical altercation outside of the restaurant. During the physical exchange, over 70 gunshots were fired,” police Lt. James Colley wrote.

Police detectives were still following up on leads to identify potential suspects Monday. Any witnesses with information are encouraged to contact police.

The owner of Monica’s Riverview, Monica Barajas, wrote on Instagram that she is “extremely saddened by the events that transpired after RNB & Chill.”

The restaurant canceled all upcoming afterhours events, and future events will be “focusing on more family friendly events,” according to a statement from Monica’s Riverview.

Barajas wrote on Instagram, “I have been working and serving the public all my life. I never opened this place thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to make this a club.’ The vibe at Monica’s happened organically, and yes we expanded on it bc fr people wanted it, folks want to stay and have fun in their own communities. I love my customers, they’re my family and it’s very personal to me, always has been. As tragic and horrific as this was I will not let it define me or Monicas. We will continue to serve this community with love and respect. We deserve that, Antioch deserves it, and I won’t give up on it.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word “ANTIOCH.”