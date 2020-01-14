70-year-old man arrested in alleged sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl he was hired to drive home from school.

According to the San Jose Police Department, 70-year-old Tuan Binh Nguyen was arrested Monday after a security guard witnessed him in an alleged sexual assault in progress.

An investigation revealed Nguyen was hired by the victim’s family several years ago to drive the girl home from school.

On Monday, Nguyen dropped off other children and ended up alone with the victim in his car.

It was during this time, police said that he went off the planned route and parked behind a business on East Capitol Expressway; that’s where the security guard called 911.

Nguyen was booked into Santa Clara County jail on charges including felony kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ed Sandoval or Detective John Tran of the San Jose Police Department’s Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at 408-277-4102.

Latest Stories: