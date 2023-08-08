(BCN) — Petaluma police arrested a 70-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence after getting involved in a traffic collision Monday night. The Petaluma Police Department said in a news release that past 8:30 p.m. Monday, officers were alerted to a vehicle collision in the area of Stony Point Road and Petaluma Boulevard North.

Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered that the suspect, identified as Petaluma resident Douglas Green, was driving on the westbound lane of Petaluma Boulevard North before he took a right turn to travel northbound on Stony Point Road.

But Green allegedly made a wide turn and crossed into the southbound lanes of Stony Point Road, leading to a head-on collision with another motorist. Police said this injured the other driver, who was transported to a local hospital.

Green showed signs of intoxication, according to the police department. Officers also discovered his driver license was suspended as a result of a prior DUI, the department added. The elderly man was booked into the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

