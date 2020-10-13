70-year-old woman fights off sex assault suspect in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Investigators in the East Bay are looking for a man who police say tried to sexually assault a 70-year-old woman.

Police say the attack happened outside of the woman’s home Friday morning and the attacker did not expect his victim to fight back.

While kicking and screaming, the 70-year-old woman stopped this would-be attacker from doing more harm to her.

Police say they’re looking for him after he ran away. Neighbors tell us they’re now keeping their heads on a swivel.

The quiet neighborhood of Cleveland Heights is shaken up after a 70-year-old woman is attacked and is almost sexually assaulted.

Police say an unidentified man first tried luring the woman with a $100 bill while she was gardening.

The woman refused and turned away but the man then grabbed her from behind and pinned her to the ground.

“Never in my wildest dreams would I think that would happen here,” a neighbor said.

Police say this attack happened in front of a home on Prospect Avenue just before 8 o’clock Friday morning.

Despite her age the victim was able to fight the suspect off, forcing him to run toward Kenwyn Road.

“She did the right thing. She started screaming, she started fighting, fighting him off, she was able to get away,” Officer Johnna Watson said.

“Good for her, that’s remarkable. I don’t know if I could do that and I’m like half that age,” another neighbor said.

The victim’s neighbors were impressed by her self defense but with the man still on the loose, awareness is high.

The woman did not want to be interviewed about the attack.

“We’re asking anyone in the neighborhood or community who may have information about this individual we certainly want to hear from you,” Watson said.

Crime Stoppers are offering up to $7,500 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Police encourage other possible victims to come forward.

