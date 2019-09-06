70-year-old woman killed in Brentwood crash

BRENTWOOD (KRON) – A 70-year-old woman is dead after crashing her car into a semi-truck in Brentwood.

The crash happened at the intersection of Balfour Road and the on-ramp to Highway 4.

The woman was driving west on Balfour Road when she crashed into the semi traveling east.

The woman died at the hospital.

Her identity has not been released.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash.

