(CNN) – A manufacturer is recalling thousands of ceiling fans. It says the blades can fly off and cause injury.
Lowes sold the Harbor Breeze 48-inch Santa Ana ceiling fans between May 2014 and January 2016.
The manufacturer has received 210 complaints about the blades coming off.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said in 10 cases they caused injuries.
The commission said people who have the fans should stop using them and contact Fanim Industries.
For more information on the recall, click here.
Latest Stories:
- 70K ceiling fans sold at Lowe’s recalled because blades can fly off
- PHOTOS: President Trump’s trip to the Daytona 500
- KRON4 Morning Buzz: San Francisco goes Hollywood as movie filming takes over
- SEE IT: Flock of migrating birds lights up weather radar in Florida
- Daytona 500 resumes without president, pomp, packed house