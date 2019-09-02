71 people arrested in Labor Day sideshow crackdown

MARTINEZ (KRON) – Agencies across Contra Costa County joined forces to crack down on sideshows over the Labor Day weekend.

A sideshow gathering in Antioch resulted with 71 people arrested, 14 people cited, and dozens of cars towed.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the sideshow happen near the Somersville Towne Center Mall.

The multi-agency response was able to shut down sideshows across the country, citing people for suspicion of reckless driving and exhibitions of speed and trespassing.

Sideshows have become more and more common across the East Bay in the last few years, so law enforcement increased patrols to crack down on this over this over the holiday weekend.

The Oakland Police Department has ground officers who shut down major intersections popular for illegal sideshows including the area of 42nd Avenue and I-880.

They also a chopper in the skies above to assist with locating and citing the drivers involved, as well as towing away their cars.

The agencies involved hope these crackdowns eventually minimize sideshows from continuing to happen across the East Bay.

