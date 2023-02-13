SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A 71-year-old bicyclist suffered major injuries after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in South San Francisco last week, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. The incident occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 at about 9:44 p.m. South SF PD officers responded to the 1200 block of El Camino Real after civilians found the victim laying in the roadway.

An investigation revealed the victim stopped his bicycle and was standing in the bike lane when he was struck from behind by a dark colored vehicle heading southbound, according to a media release from South SF PD. The suspect vehicle was described as possibly a green colored sedan with a light colored roof. It fled the scene southbound on El Camino Real.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said. He was discovered to have major injuries and is currently listed in critical but stable condition. Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact South SF PD at (650) 877-8900.