71-year-old hiker and dog rescued in Marin County

FAIRFAX, Calif. (KRON) — A collaborative effort led to the rescue of a 71-year-old man and his dog who went missing while hiking in Marin County.

The Marin County Sheriff’s Office said the man and dog were hiking on Saturday afternoon in the Cascade area of Fairfax. A search team took action when he did not return after sundown.

Around 7 a.m. Sunday, the man was able to get cell signal and reached out to family. The search team traced his cell to a “steep, deep drainage in the upper San Anselmo Creek area,” the sheriff’s office said.

Courtesy: Marin County Sheriff’s Office

A Cal Fire rescue helicopter airlifted him to safety, while his dog hiked out with the rescue crews.

Courtesy: Marin County Sheriff’s Office

Multiple agencies were part of the overnight search efforts and rescue, including: Marin County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax Police Department, Marin/Sonoma/Contra Costa SAR, Open Space District, Marin County Fire and Cal Fire.