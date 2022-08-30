VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Beaten and robbed of her purse, a 71-year-old woman attacked in Vallejo is recovering from her injuries. The victim is Filipina-American, adding to the growing number of elderly members of the AAPI community victimized by violent criminals.

A day trip to San Francisco ended with a hospital stay in the East Bay after 71-year-old Enelia Perez was blindsided by a violent thief in Vallejo. Her stepson, Dennis Perez, told KRON4, “It’s happening too much, too often.”

At around 7:00 p.m., Perez said his stepmother, his father, and two of their friends were headed back home to Rio Vista after spending the day in San Francisco. They stopped for dinner at Filipino restaurant Jollibee in Vallejo.

Perez says his stepmom walked ahead of the group in the parking lot when they were leaving the restaurant. He says, “someone pulled at her purse, so she pulled back and then felt the hit to the back of her head and then she went down.”

Enelia Perez was hospitalized and is being treated for head trauma. But Dennis Perez says after recent tests, it appears the bleeding in her brain has stabilized.

At this time, police have not indicated they are investigating this case as a hate crime. Perez’s stepson says, “it was absolutely a cowardly move by someone against an elderly person. so, that we do know. That is what’s frustrating.”

The victim lost her purse, but fortunately, she survived. The family believes the suspect was wearing a white shirt.